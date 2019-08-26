Two men arrested after police find drugs, pistol and cash during traffic stop

Two men were arrested after police found drugs, a pistol and cash in the car during a traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies pulled over a white Land Rover Friday on I-79 northbound.

Deputies identified the driver as Casey Blosser and the passenger as Chico Ford.

Deputies say that Ford was acting extremely nervous.

Deputies asked Blosser to step out of the car and spoke to Blosser.

According to the criminal complaint, Blosser said that he had known Ford for only a few months and agreed to give Ford a ride to Detroit for money.

Deputies also spoke with Ford and noticed that the stories did not match.

Deputies then had a K-9 conduct a free air sniff of the car.

The K-9 displayed a positive indication for the presence of drugs in the car.

Deputies say they conducted a search of a car and the passengers.

Deputies found bundled up cash in Ford's pocket. In the car, they found more cash, seven plastic bags containing what suspected to be marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and a pistol that was Ford's.

Deputies say they found a powder substance that tested positive for cocaine in the center console.

Deputies say that they located a total of $14,894.

Ford has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and prohibited person possessing a firearm. Blosser has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Ford and Blosser are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.