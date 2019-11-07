Two-minute shopping spree awarded to winner of fourth-annual Kroger Grocery Grab

It's a shopping spree that lasted two minutes.

The fourth-annual Kroger Grocery Grab supported the Harrison County backpack program.

The fourth-annual Kroger Grocery Grab was held Thursday.

The winner of the shopping spree was selected via a ticket drawing.

People bought tickets to support the Harrison County backpack program. It helps fight food insecurity in local schools.

"Roughly one-in-five Harrison County children are at risk of going hungry on weekends or holidays; this is where the backpack program comes in," Club President JoAnna Kirk said. "We are so thankful to be able to offer assistance to many local schools through the generous support of our community and Kroger."

Kroger partnered with the GFWC Bridgeport Junior Woman's Club for the shopping spree.

This year's winner collected more than $500 in groceries.