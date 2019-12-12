Two months after the announcement, Jobs and Hope WV sees success

The Jobs and Hope WV program unveiled just two months ago by Governor Jim Justice.

Staff say the program expanded beyond recovering opioid addicts, now anyone who is over 18 years old and can pass a monthly drug test is welcome to apply.

"His main focus was to help those in recovery find a job, either head towards a job or education (...) We are providing different training and skill sets to help them get to work," said Shannon Carnes, a transition agent with Jobs and Hope WV.

Carnes says in the short time the project has existed, she has seen lives change.

"I've seen quite a few successes so far in this program," said Carnes.

One of those successes is Brittany Miles. She is a drug court participant that wants to pursue her degree.

"They told me Jobs and Hope would help me break down my barriers (...) and they would help me get registered for school. So, I came to Shannon and she has helped me tremendously," said Miles.

"I have been working with her to figure out what major she wanted to go into, we worked through that. Looked at class schedules and figure out what classes she can take in the Spring," said Carnes.

With Shannon's help Brittany begins her journey towards a social work degree.

"January 13th is the first day," said Miles.

She met with Carnes Thursday to work through her FAFSA application. Miles says she will continue to work with Carnes and the Jobs and Hope program throughout her school year.

"When I started it, I didn't think it would be possible to even get into what I wanted to get into. So, it has just helped me further in my life and tried to fulfill my dreams," said Miles.