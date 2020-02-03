Two people arrested after stealing guns from home in Doddridge County, deputies say

Two people were arrested after they stole numerous firearms from a home, deputies said.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were notified of a larceny complaint on Miletus Road Jan. 5.

Deputies spoke with the victim. The victim said the day before he went to watch a basketball game at his son's house. When he returned to his house, a vehicle pulled into his driveway.

The victim said he noticed the driver was a family member, Maranda Maxwell, 26, of Jane Lew.

Maxwell went to the home to get horse hair, deputies said.

The victim noticed most of his guns were missing from his basement, according to court documents.

Deputies learned from the victim that Maxwell was planning to leave the state for a fresh start.

On Jan. 9, deputies got information that Maxwell's apartment was broken into and there were several firearms visible.

Deputies obtained a search warrant on Maxwell's apartment.

Deputies from the Doddridge County Sheriff's Office and Lewis County Sheriff's Office searched the apartment and found several firearms match the ones stolen. The guns were seized and taken to the Doddridge County Sheriff's Office.

The victim identified all of the guns as his, court documents state.

A woman who lives with the victim told deputies she believed some of her items were missing, and Maxwell made a post on Facebook attempting to sell an item she believes was hers.

Deputies say they believe Maxwell's boyfriend, Randy Blake, 31, of Jane Lew, removed items from the victim's home while Maxwell was upstairs.

Maxwell and Blake have been charged with conspiracy, burglary and grand larceny.