Two people hurt in crash on Route 50

Two people have been taken to the hospital by helicopter following an accident on Route 50.

According to our sister station, WTAP, the crash happened in the westbound lanes of Route 50 near mile marker 24.

That is where a dump truck and a pick-up truck collided. That is just past the Ritchie/Wood County line.

It is not known who is at fault or what caused the crash.

All four lanes of traffic were shut down for a short time to allow two helicopters to land at the scene.

There is no word on how bad the injuries are or where the people injured were taken.

Not much information is known at this time.