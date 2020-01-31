2 injured after vehicle hits pole in Taylor County

Two people were injured after a vehicle hit a pole on George Washington Highway Friday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 1:19 p.m. The crash happened near T & L Hot Dogs.

The injured were taken to Grafton City Hospital for treatment 911 officials said.

Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and West Virginia State Police responded, 911 officials said. The scene has been cleared.

West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.