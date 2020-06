Harrison County, W. Va -- Two people were taken to UHC after a single vehicle accident.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, it happened this morning just before 12:30 on I-79 near mile marker 108 in Lost Creek.

The extent of the injuries and cause of the accident are unknown at this time.

The Lost Creek Fire Department, Annmoore EMS, Stonewood Fire Department and Jane Lew Fire Department were on scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating.