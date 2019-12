Two people were taken to UHC after a two vehicle crash on Emily Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just after 2:30 p.m.

The wreck happened at the intersection by Walmart, 911 officials said.

Clarksburg Fire Department and Clarksburg Police responded to the scene, according to 911 officials.

Clarksburg Police are investigating the incident.