Two statues stolen from Marion County Humane Society

Stoney and Stella were the two unofficial mascots of the Marion County Humane Society, standing guard outside their gate.

"They've sat outside on our gate keeping watch, as we like to say,"

Until they disappeared last week.

"They have been here, they're a part of the shelter, and they always keep watch of the new dogs coming in or going out...and it's just not right to take stuff,"

On their Facebook page, the Marion County Humane Society posted about the missing statues, which has since gotten over three hundred shares.

In that post, they say the statues served as a beacon of hope for all homeless animals that need and want to be rescued.

Alexis Potesta, a kennel technician at the shelter, says the statues aren't don't have much value, other than sentimental.

"I don't even think they'd b able to make 5 bucks off of them,"

The shelter hopes that by publicizing how much the statues mean to them, whoever took them will be moved to bring them back home.

"If they just bring them back, leave them after hours, we just want them back,"