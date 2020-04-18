Fires reported at two vacant homes in Harrison County

Multiple emergency agencies responded to a vacant house fire Saturday morning on W. Main St. in Salem.

When crews arrived, they saw an additional vacant home also caught fire. There are no injuries at this time, according to Salem Volunteer Fire Chief Rick Todd.

"As we arrived, we caught what we call backpackers leaving one of the vacant homes," Todd said.

He said there were no utilities set up in either homes, so the cause of the fires is suspicious.

"We will be contacting the fire marshal to further investigate," Todd said.

Crews are still on the scene and access to W. Main St. is currently closed.