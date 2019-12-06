UPDATE: Two vehicle accident sends one person to UHC

UPDATE 12/06/19 @ 11:37 a.m.

One person was taken to United Hospital Center after a two vehicle accident on Lodgeville Road Friday morning. A vehicle ended up on its side.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in at 10:50 a.m. The incident happened near the Best Western.

One person was trapped in their car.

The person trapped in the car was able to get out of the car through the sun roof, according to a 5 News reporter who was on scene.

According to 911 officials, Lodgeville Road reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

Bridgeport Police is investigating the crash.

