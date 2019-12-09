Two vehicle crash on Buckhannon Pike sends one to hospital

One person was taken to UHC after a two vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike Monday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in just after 4:40 p.m.

The road is not closed, according to 911 officials.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Anmoore EMS, Nutter Fort Fire Department and Stonewood Fire Department responded to the scene, 911 officials said. Harrison County Sheriff's Department is still on scene.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the wreck.