One person was taken to United Hospital Center after a two vehicle crash on West Main Street Friday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in at 4:45 p.m.

Bridgeport EMS took the injured person to the hospital, 911 officials said.

Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department are still on scene, according to 911 officials.

Bridgeport Police will be investigating the wreck.