One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash on Johnson Avenue Monday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call came in just after 11:30 a.m.

Bridgeport Fire and EMS responded to the wreck, according to 911 officials. The injured person was taken to UHC by Bridgeport EMS.

The scene has been cleared, 911 officials said.

Bridgeport Police are investigating the incident.