Two wolves euthanized after escaping DNR State Wildlife Center in Upshur County

Two gray wolves were euthanized after they escaped their enclosure at the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources State Wildlife Center Monday.

According to a spokesperson for DNR, agency staff and local law enforcement responded to the incident.

The spokesperson said in the interest of public safety, officials made the decision to euthanize the animals after recapture attempts failed.

"The action was implemented in a safe and professional manner and provided resolution to the situation," the spokesperson said.

DNR staff completed safety inspections and fortifications of all enclosures at the Wildlife Center to make sure the safety of the animals and the public, according to the spokesperson.