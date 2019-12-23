Two women arrested after taking a Jeep Liberty, troopers say

Two women are behind bars after they stole a Jeep Liberty Saturday, according to troopers.

According to the criminal complaint, a silver 2006 Jeep Liberty with Maryland registration was stolen from South Avenue in Terra Alta Friday.

The car owner's girlfriend had the keys to the Jeep in her purse, which was in a house on the 200 block of South Avenue, according to troopers.

The girlfriend fell asleep and woke up to find the car and the keys missing, according to court documents. She also noticed 28-year-old Elizabeth Frye of Oakland, Maryland, and 32-year-old Cynthia Wilson of Kingwood were gone.

On Sunday, troopers received a suspicious vehicle complaint on Grapethickett Road in Kingwood. An officer found the car and Frye on Grapethickett Road near Woodside Drive. The Jeep had not been reported as stolen.

Troopers say the Jeep was reported stolen later that day. Another officer learned that an officer was out on Grapethickett Road with the Jeep. This officer went to the road and found the stolen Jeep and Frye standing next to it.

Frye told troopers she and Wilson both drove the Jeep since they left Terra Alta. They found Wilson on Woodside Drive.

Wilson said she and Frye drove the car from Terra, according to court documents.

Witnesses saw Frye and Wilson inside the car, according to the complaint.

The car owner and his girlfriend told troopers they never gave Frye or Wilson permission to take the car.

Frye and Wilson have been charged with grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.