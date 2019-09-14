Tygart Lake State Park Foundation holds annual Fall Fest

The event offered several vendors, face painting, food and desserts, homemade apple butter, a blue grass band and more.

Volunteers with the event say its a great way to get people from outside of the community to come see everything and to help raise funds for the park.

"Any type of money we're getting from this, we're putting back into the park," said volunteer, Lindsey Yost. "We are building a couple of pavilions so that's our main focus right now."

The event was for all ages and offered 50/50 raffles, hayrides around the campgrounds and had a spinning wheel demonstration.