Tygart Valley Regional Jail has reported its first case of COVID-19.

According to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, one inmate at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

421 inmates tested negative, and 16 tests are pending, according to DHHR.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, there are 2,161 total cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, and 84 people have died from COVID-19.