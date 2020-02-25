Tyler County Sheriff's Office warns public about imitation candy infused with THC

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about an imitation candy infused with THC.

THC is the chemical found in marijuana.

The product is designed to look like a Nerd's Rope, according to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. This candy has 400 mg of THC, which is 35 percent more THC than a common joint of marijuana.

Officials say this amount of THC could be potentially harmful to children if they consume this imitation candy.

"We would like to make parents aware that this has been found in our county and to please check candy before your child consumes candy items that may have been given to them," the sheriff's office said in the post.

Anyone that finds this candy is asked to contact the Tyler County Sheriff's Office at 304-758-4229.

