UDSA approves W.Va. to provide meals to children during coronavirus outbreak

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a waiver for the West Virginia Office of Nutrition to prepare to feed children meals following the Summer Food Service Program and National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option guidelines in the event West Virginia schools close due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's office. The approval comes after Manchin wrote a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue late Thursday night.

Governor Jim Justice made a tough decision to close schools across the state on Friday.

The approval allows West Virginia to be reimbursed for the meals provided to the most vulnerable students across the state outside a school setting to avoid large groups during the outbreak, Manchin's office said.

“West Virginia is home to over 120,000 children who receive free school meals. This is more than 120,000 children who would go hungry without schools providing the food these children and their families rely on. The USDA has approved the waiver application for the West Virginia Office of Child Nutrition to ensure these students don’t go hungry if West Virginia schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak. I am glad Secretary Perdue agrees this is an urgent matter and hope that this will help our state leaders make the right decisions to protect all West Virginians from this virus, including closing our schools if necessary,” said Manchin.