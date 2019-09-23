UHC hosts first Pro-Am golf tournament

The United Hospital Center hosted its first charity Pro-Am golf tournament on Monday at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport.

According to the press release, the funds raised at this event will benefit women's and children's programs and potential centers at UHC.

Local and professional golfers took part in the tournament, which featured a silent auction, a hole in one contest and an award ceremony.

Professional golfer, Christian Brand, participated in the tournament. As a Charleston-native, Brand was glad to compete in charity event.

"I understand the hardships that we have in this state," Brand said.

"I know Scott Griffiths and everybody at the UHC pro-am is doing a great job and it's great to see something like this," he said.

The tournament is expected to raise more than 130 thousand dollars.