UHC provides information about lung cancer on Great American Smokeout Day

Today is the 44th annual Great American Smokeout Day, which falls in line with November being National Lung Cancer Awareness month.

The United Hospital Center wants to raise awareness about the disease.

The vice president of oncology and post-acute care at UHC, Linda Carte, says someone in the U.S. dies of lung cancer about every three minutes.

"It's really important for us to get as much information out about this type of cancer so we can give the community as much information as possible to make better choices," Carte said.

Those who develop lung cancer are not only tobacco smokers.

Other risk factors such as air pollution, having a family history or a persons diet can also play a part.

UHC officials say that if you experience coughing, chest, or physical symptoms that relate to lung cancer, you should speak with your health provider.

