UHC staff educates patron on heart health on "Go Red Day"

Staff at this local hospital not only celebrate heart month but educate patrons on heart health.

UHC'S pulmonary and rehab manager, Cheryl Farley, set up a display on National Wear Red Day with educational materials, heart healthy recipes, and tasty snacks.

She says her main goal is to raise awareness that heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, and that a common misconception is that only men suffer from heart disease.

According to Farley, one in three women die of heart disease. This is a third of mothers, sisters, and friends.

However, symptoms between men and woman are different.

"The symptoms of heart disease for men ... typically we think of crushing chest pain ... sometimes a bit of a cold, clammy, sweat, and a bit of an upset stomach. For women, shortness of breath and fatigue may be the biggest symptoms," says Farley.

Some of the heart healthy recipes that were showcased today are Caribbean pink bean soup, stuffed peppers, and tailgate chili.