UHC'S 59th annual Holly Ball held Saturday

The 59th annual UHC Holly Ball was held this Saturday evening at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.

350 UHC employees, guests, and community members were dressed to the nines to celebrate UHC's 10th anniversary on its Medical Park Drive campus in Bridgeport.

Therefore, this year's theme is "A Toast to You," to commemorate the anniversary. Attendees took home a wine glass with the phrase engraved on it as a party favor.

The event was decorated and coordinated by a committee comprised of employees and spouses of employees.

Krysta Fazalare, the wife of a UHC physician, spearheaded the committee.

"This year we thought we would do it ourselves. We have a great committee this year and a lot of teamwork, and we all came together and added a special touch, each one of us, and it's beautiful. It turned out to be a gorgeous venue," sats Fazalare.

She also says this year's proceeds collected from event tickets and raffles will go to UHC's future growth project, UHC Women's Center and Program. It will be an addition to the current campus and will provide care to OB/GYN populations in an approximately 3,000 square mile radius.