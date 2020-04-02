UMWA and Murray Energy reach tentative collective bargaining agreement

The United Workers of America announced Thursday that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with Murray Energy.

According to a news release from UWMA, if the agreement is ratified, the anticipated new owners of the company agreed to recognize the terms and conditions of the tentative agreement.

“This tentative agreement comes at a difficult time not just for the coal industry but for our nation and our planet,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. “Mines are either idled or only producing a limited amount of coal. Too many of our members are either laid off or not working full time. The coronavirus and the growing recession is dramatically reducing energy consumption and the demand for coal.

“That will hopefully change as the weather heats up,” Roberts said. “But the bankruptcy clock is still ticking, and we are very close to the time when the Court will order ownership of this company to change hands. It is critical for our members that there be an agreement in place when that happens.”

Details of the agreement will not be released until after UMWA members working with Murray Energy have an opportunity to review its terms and conditions and hold a ratification vote, according to the UMWA.

UMWA says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing orders in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, it is not possible to hold traditional contract explanation meetings. UMWA members will be informed on details of the tentative agreement through email and mail.