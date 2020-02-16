UPDATE | Escaped inmate from Charleston captured

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 2/16/20

An inmate who escaped from a work-release at Charleston Correctional Center is back in custody.

Officials say Roger Lee Yeager was arrested Sunday morning just before 7:30.

They say he was caught by Charleston Police at the Greyhound Bus Terminal.

Yeager is serving a 5-10 year sentence for breaking and entering, and shoplifting. It’s unclear what additional charges he could face from his escape.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/15/20

An inmate at the Charleston Correctional Center is on the run after allegedly taking off while he was on a work-release Saturday evening.

Officials say Roger Lee Yeager, 54, was last seen around 6:30 Saturday evening around Quarrier and Clendenin streets.

He has tattoos on his left forearm that say "Mom" and "Pop."

On his right arm, he has tattoos that say "Love" and "Mouse."