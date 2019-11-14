UPDATE | Former W.Va. Secretary of State Natalie Tennant to run again

UPDATE 11/14/19 @ 12:15 p.m.

Former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant has announced plans to run again for that office.

Tennant made her plans public in a news release early Thursday. A Democrat, Tennant was elected twice to serve as secretary of state -- in 2008 and 2012.

“At this critical time for our state, it is important that our leaders honor the call of public service by taking seriously the responsibilities and trust West Virginians place in them," Tennant said in a video release. "That’s why I am announcing I am running to serve as your Secretary of State.”

Tennant said she plans to travel across the state to meet with residents and listen to their concerns, as well as sharing her vision for her former office.

In 2017, Tennant took a position with a voting advocacy center in New York where she worked with the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University's School of Law.

