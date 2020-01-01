UPDATE | Police confirm seven shot at Huntington bar

Huntington Police confirm seven people were shot early Wednesday morning at a bar.

The shooting happened at Kulture Hookah Bar a little before 1:30 Wednesday morning. Some of the victims were inside, others outside the bar in the 1100 block of 4th Ave.

Witnesses say a dispute inside the bar that continued outside may have led to the shooting. Police do not believe it was a random act.

The seven victims were taken to the hospital either via personal vehicles or EMS. No fatalities have been reported, but the conditions of the victims has not been released.

There have been no arrests made.