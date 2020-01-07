UPDATE | SUV crashes into home; deputies say man gave false name during arrest

UPDATE 1/7/19 @ 11:40 a.m.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says one of three people charged in connection with an SUV that slammed into a house gave deputies a fake name during his arrest.

Sheriff Zerkle says Timothy Shain Baker originally gave deputies the name of a family member. WSAZ has removed that family member's name from previous versions of this story.

He will now be charged with providing false information. The Sheriff says an additional charge may also be filed.

UPDATE 1/6/19 @ 10 p.m.

Three people are facing charges after deputies say a chase ended Monday with an SUV crashing into a house in Huntington.

The man who deputies say was driving, Anthony McCoy, faces a long list of charges, including reckless indifference and destruction of property.

The two passengers, Ashly Adkins and another man are charged with fleeing.

Alex Owens came home Monday afternoon to find his home had played an unfortunate role in a scene out of Grand Theft Auto.

"It's ridiculous," Owens said. "It's every day in Huntington."

Deputies say they tried to pull over the SUV on Norwood Road for a traffic offense, but instead of pulling over, the driver took off and led police on a chase.

"My father-in-law was out getting his mail," a witness who didn't want to be identified said. "He saw them before I did. He had to take off running to get out of the way."

Deputies say the driver went over a hill and crashed into the side porch of Owens' house along Park Street.

Investigators say McCoy and Adkins took off running out of the SUV after the crash into a wooded area, but both were caught soon afterward.

They say the other passenger had gotten out of the SUV shortly before the crash and took off running. He was taken into custody shortly afterward as well.

Owens says he's relieved this ended without anybody getting hurt.

McCoy's bond was set at $56,000 cash only.

Deputies say a deputy tried to pull an SUV over on Norwood Road for numerous traffic offenses around 3:30 p.m.

The driver took off and went down Leeward Avenue, a dead-end street, when the driver went over the side of a hill and crashed into a side porch of the home along Park Street.

The man who lives in the home said no one there at time of crash.

Deputies say driver had let out one passenger not long before crash. The driver and female passenger took off running into a wooded area nearby, but all three were caught and taken into custody.

All are expected to face numerous felony charges.