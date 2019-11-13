UPDATE | West Virginia health officials report eight cases of vaping-related illness

UPDATE 11/13/19 @ 1:48 p.m.

West Virginia now has eight confirmed or probable cases of pulmonary illness associated with vaping.

That new number comes from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

In August, the state DHHR asked all local health departments to distribute information in their communities about the dangers of vaping.

State health officials say all patients with severe pulmonary illness of unknown origin should be asked about recent vaping. Any cases associated with vaping should be reported to local health departments.

As other states have reported the dangers of vaping, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has weighed in on the hazards.

It is asking all local health departments to distribute information in their communities about those dangers.

The state health department says all patients with severe pulmonary illness of unknown origin should be asked about recent vaping. Additionally, patients with unexplained severe pulmonary illnesses and recent vaping should be reported to their local health department.

According to the state health department, e-cigarette use throughout the United States increase by 78 percent among middle and high school students.

Furthermore, West Virginia has a high rate of youth vaping. The Bureau for Public Health is calling for expanding surveillance to more readily identify any illnesses and medical incidents caused by vaping.

Patients reported vaping both nicotine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products.

Among pulmonary symptoms related to vaping use are shortness of breath, fever, cough, fatigue and gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea). Other symptoms reported by some patients included weight loss, dizziness and chest pain.

Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital.