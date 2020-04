Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said the body of a Clarksburg man found along the bank of the West Fork River on March 31st has been identified as 29-year-old Anthony Holyfield.

Kiddy said the man had been reported missing since January, and the family has been notified.

A cause of death has not been determined pending results from the Medical Examiner's Office, which includes a toxicology report.