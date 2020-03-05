UPDATE: Police look for white man wearing black hoodie after robbery at Community Bank

UPDATE: 3/5/20 11:45 A.M.

Parkersburg police are looking for a white man wearing a black hoodie who is suspected of robbing the Community Bank bank on Juliana Street Thursday morning.

Police Chief Joe Martin said the man entered the bank and demanded from a teller about 9:30 a.m. The teller gave the man a small amount of cash before he ran out of the bank and headed north on Juliana Street, Martin said.

Because of the proximity to other downtown banks, Martin said there is an extra police presence in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Parkersburg police are at the scene of a reported robbery at Community Bank on Juliana Street.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. at the bank at 631 Juliana St., according to a Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor.

Police Chief Joe Martin said officers remain at the scene investigating, but no other information is available.