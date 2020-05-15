UPDATE: Upshur County will not open its pools this summer

The Upshur County Commission has decided to close their swimming pools for the 2020 season. Tabitha Perry, the Upshur County Assistant Administrator, told 5 News that many factors, including lifeguard certification issues and guidance from the West Virginia DHHR played a role in the decision.

“They had to make a very hard decision." Perry said. "However, based upon looking at the determinations of other surrounding counties, it seems like quite a few pools will be closed this year.”

Lewis County and the City of Shinnston previously announced that their pools will be closed for 2020.