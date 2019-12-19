UPDATE: Upshur County's Sewage Ordinance

Upshur folks west of Route 33 may still save money on sewage.

According to Buckhannon city attorney Tom O'Neill, Tennerton Public Service District implies in a letter read at Thursday's council meeting that the city of Buckhannon can draw their own territorial line, blocking the expansion.

The commission approved an order on Dec. 5 which proposes the complete restructuring of sewage territory, giving everything west of Route 33 to Tennerton.

"What this letter tells me is that even if the county commission continues to go down the road it's currently on, we still have the right to lay this line," says O'Neill.

According to O'Neill though, this is a good sign.

"The PSD's opinion is almost everything we could have hoped for in a decision. It is very much a positive document for us. So, the question now is: how will the county commission respond?"

The public hearing for the proposal will be held January 9 at 6 p.m. at the Upshur County Courthouse.