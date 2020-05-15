U.S. Census Bureau: Retail sales down 16.4% in April, local businesses react

Local retailers are finding ways to stay above water during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to U.S. Census Bureau, retail sales have collapsed by 16.4% in the month of April.

Businesses like The James & Law Company, furniture and textbook retailer in Clarksburg, authenticate this statistic according to Alice Ann Godfrey, Vice President of Sales and Service.

"It would be 90% for us because we haven't been completely open. If our doors would open it still be down. People are afraid to come out and shop," says Godfrey.

During April, the business that could be done was conducted electronically.

"We figure with opening the doors next week, business will come back slowly, but we're here with good faith that everything will come back to normal," she adds.

A jewelry store in Fairmont, White's Fine Jewelry, has found themselves in a similar situation but have also stayed a float.

"In April, definitely sales were down, but we did still have some customers calling in so we're really appreciate that support," says owner Jan Stewart.

"Now May... things have been really good. We were fortunate enough to be open for Mother's Day, so we were able to keep up with those sales and support the community and get those gifts for moms and graduation that people were needing," she adds.

The Census Bureau has not yet released the statistics for May.WDTV)