U.S. Marshal Services arrest attempted murder suspect in Mon County

A Michigan man who was wanted for attempted murder was arrested in Morgantown.

Jaja Fitzpatrick, 47, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a media release from the U.S. Marshals Services. He was arrested at an apartment on Luke Street.

Fitzpatrick was wanted by the Morgantown Police Department for attempted murder. He was arrested by the Marshals Services with the help from the Morgantown Police Department, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office and the ATF.

The Marshals Services says Fitzpatrick is accused shooting another man on Nov. 17 on Chestnut Street. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 22. The Morgantown Police Department Detective Division requested assistance in locating Fitzpatrick earlier this month. Deputy Marshals immediately began searching for Fitzpatrick.

Deputy Marshals say they spotted Fitzpatrick at the apartment while they were conducting surveillance Wednesday morning. Deputy Marshals requested the Monongalia County SWAT team because of the violent nature of his charges and the fact he could've been armed.

Fitpatrick was arrested without incident. He will appear before a Monongalia County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges. If detained, he will be held at the North Central Regional Jail.