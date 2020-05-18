U.S. Marshals catch Fairmont man wanted for attempted murder

A Fairmont man wanted for attempted murder has been caught, U.S. Marshals say.

Shawn Pritchard, 34, was arrested Monday morning around 1 a.m. near AFR Road, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals Services. He was arrested by the US Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the West Virginia State Police, Special Response Team.

According to U.S. Marshals, Pritchard allegedly shot at two people on Hoult Road on May 3. No one was injured, but both vehicle the victims were in were struck. A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 4. The Fairmont Police Department Detective Division requested assistance in locating Pritchard shortly after the warrants were issued. Following the request for assistance, Deputy Marshals immediately began searching for Pritchard.

During attempts to locate Pritchard Sunday, investigators learned he was fishing at a pond near AFR Road. Deputy US Marshals, Task Force Officers, and West Virginia State Police coordinated a plan to arrest Pritchard, according to Marshals. When officers approached to arrest him, Pritchard fled on foot into a wooded area nearby.

Masrhals say following a short foot pursuit and search of the area, Pritchard was arrested. Officers did recover a firearm during the arrest.

Pritchard is being held at North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set at over $500,000.