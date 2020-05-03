U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds take flight to honor front line workers

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds honored front line healthcare workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic with formation flights around the region in Baltimore and in Washington DC.

Flyovers in Baltimore started at 11:30 on Saturday morning and lasted about 15 minutes. Chopper 13 was in the sky as the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds made their way through the area.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds first passed through Baltimore before heading through Towson and around Brooklandville.

They then came back down through Roland Park and Hampden, then made their way through Essex and Rosedale.