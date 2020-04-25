U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) releases statement on U.S. Bureau of Prisons to transfer inmates

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released the following statement in light of the proposals from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to transfer inmates into two West Virginia facilities as quarantine sites:

“The impact of this pandemic continues to show no boundaries and it has hit our judicial system as well. While I strongly oppose the release of prisoners from their sentences and understand the need for transfers within the system, I have become increasingly concerned for the health and safety of the men and women at FCI Hazelton and FCI Gilmer as well as their families and surrounding community. We have been extremely fortunate that we have not had a coronavirus outbreak in either of these facilities, and we cannot risk one now. I respect the analysis by the BOP, but too many brave West Virginians who work long hours in an already dangerous environment have expressed their concern about this potential transfer. As such, I am asking the BOP to heed the call to halt these transfers on behalf of the health and safety of these West Virginians as we continue to fight this pandemic.”