U.S. Senate Candidate Paula Jean Swearengin wins W.Va. Democratic primary

Political and environmental activist Paula Jean Swearengin won the West Virginia Democratic primary Tuesday evening.

Swearengin edged out former West Virginia State Senator Richard Ojeda and attorney Richie Robb.

Swearengin will now face-off with Republican incumbent Senator Shelley Moore Capito in November.

"What's humbled me the most is a lot of West Virginias that had to move out of state because there were not opportunities here, they have worked on our campaign because they just wanted to come home, so it's been really incredible," Swearengin said. "I'm really humbled."

The other U.S. senate seat in West Virginia is being held by Joe Manchin.