U.S. and State Flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday in remembrance of former Del Robert Pulliam

Gov Jim Justice is ordering all U.S. and West Virginia State Flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in Raleigh County be flown at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Thursday, Dec. 12, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia Delegate Dr. Robert Pulliam, M.D.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, Dr. Pulliam was a native and long-time resident of Beckley. He was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1992 and served until 1998.

Before his career as a state delegate, Dr. Pulliam served as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968.

According to the press release, Dr. Pulliam specialized in the practice of obstetrics and gynecology throughout his medical career. He served as Department Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Raleigh General Hospital in 1997. He also served in various leadership roles with several medical associations, societies, and committees.