US chief of naval operations to self-quarantine

The chief of naval operations will self-quarantine after he came in contact with a family member who has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a US official.

Adm. Michael Gilday was tested for the virus on Friday and although he is negative at this time he will quarantine for several days, the official said.

This situation is why Gilday did not attend the White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Saturday, according to the official.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

