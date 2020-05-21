USP Hazelton staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at USP Hazelton in Preston County has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to data on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, there are no inmates currently with the virus at the facility.

The staff member is not a resident of the county, according to Preston County Health Department Administrator VJ Davis. He said the Bureau of Prisons called the Health Department on Wednesday to notify his staff of the positive test. It's not known where the staff member is from.

Five inmates previously tested positive at FCI Gilmer in Glenville; one has since recovered.

Another staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at FCI McDowell in Welch.