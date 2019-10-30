Ukrainian delegates visit Morgantown to learn about municipal government

A group of 26 Ukrainian delegates came to Morgantown from Oct. 26-29 to learn about the functions of city government, local food systems, economic development, recreation and tourism and more.

The study group was hosted by the City of Morgantown and West Virginia University through the International City/County Management Association.

According to a press release from the City of Morgantown, the delegation is part of the Decentralization Offering Better Results and Efficiency program through the IMCA. The delegates met and spoke with multiple representatives from WVU and the City of Morgantown on various city topics and toured Coopers Rock State Forest.

City council members and city representatives held a seminar in City Council Chambers on Tuesday to educate the group on the functions of local government. The seminar included discussions on government structure in the U.S. and best practice for effective implementation of police.

Delegate Serhii Tkecheuko says one of the biggest takeaways was the number of active non-profit organizations in Morgantown.

“In my city in Ukraine, we have 250,000 citizens and only 10 active non-profit organizations,” said Tkecheuko. “I learned strategies to work toward gaining more active non-profit organizations in my hometown.”

The ICMA DOBRE program strengthens local governance, improves conditions for development of communities, and promotes stability, according to the press release. The program helps local governments in Ukraine effectively, manage new responsibilities and support stronger community cohesion through citizen engagement.

“Having the opportunity to host the study group was an honor,” said City Manager Paul Brake. “I have a greater appreciation for our government here in Morgantown. I’m grateful to have been able to help our counterparts across the world.”