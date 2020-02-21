Player reps not voting on NFL labor deal; more talks Tuesday

Updated: Fri 7:13 PM, Feb 21, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL player representatives have decided not to vote on a new labor deal approved by team owners.

The union instead will meet with league negotiators at the scouting combine in Indianapolis next Tuesday.

The union’s executive committee voted 6-5 Friday to recommend rejecting the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement that NFL owners approved Thursday.

Initially, the league hoped the players would rapidly match their acceptance of the negotiated terms.

That did not happen though the player reps and the full union membership could vote next week.

Objections to an expanded regular season are considered the main stumbling block to player approval.

The current labor deal expires in March 2021.

