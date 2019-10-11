United Technical Center placed on precautionary lockdown

United Technical Center was placed on a precautionary code yellow on Friday.

According to Assistant Director Paula Altman, the school was placed on precautionary lockdown after they "were notified of some possible issues this morning."

5 News asked if the threats were believed to be credible. Altman said that it's been a quiet morning and nothing happened so far.

This is at least the fourth threat to a school in Harrison County this week. None are believed to be connected.

This was the second school precautionary lockdown in Harrison County this week.