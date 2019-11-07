"United Women" seeks motivated young ladies

A new chapter of the United way organization held their first mixer in Clarksburg November 6th.

Rightfully titled..."United Women", the chapter is a group of motivated and determined women who want to see changes in the community.

The event brought in a number of community members who each have their own reasons for wanting solutions to ongoing issues.

Members of the chapter's advisory committee said that they are going to focus their efforts in a variety of areas.

"We're gonna work on social changes, health, academic, different things within the community to make a difference. Just to make our place a better place to be and to live," said advisory committee member, Terra Shields.

The chapter's next mixer will be in January in Bridgeport and they hope to see an even greater turn out for the next event.