United Way Mid-Way Campaign Report event

Several people got together for the United Way Mid-Way Campaign report today in Marion county.

Business, agencies and volunteers from all over the community were invited to learn where United Way is in their campaign and how the progress is going.

Officials say the event is to show their appreciation to the community for all the help United Way has received.

"It's very important that we let the community know today where we stand in our campaign so we can keep up that momentum," said campaign co-chair Amy Snively. "We don't want to have a point in the campaign where it's just kind of dragging... so it's very important to let people know where we are let people know were still hopeful to finish out the campaign strong."

As of now, the campaign has raised $273,748. The campaign has reached 55% of its goal.

