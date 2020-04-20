United Way adjusts to increase in 2-1-1 hotline calls

West Virginia 2-1-1 is a hotline that connects people in need across the state to a variety of resources.

In Harrison and Doddrdige county, Kaylee Ritter works with United Way to answer those calls- which she says have triples in the past few weeks.

"Since the stay at home order, even before that when we were working at home, they've at least tripled," Ritter said "They have died down in the last few weeks for about three weeks straight I was getting 6 or 7 calls a day which was much more than before the virus,"

With this increase in calls, Ritter says she's also noticed different demographics reaching out for help.

"I saw a new demographic of people," said Ritter "People who had never really asked for help before for anything,"

All the calls tend to surround a few main issues.

"Utilities and rent and groceries-a lot of questions about groceries and food," said Ritter "Which was another big one I would get before but have increased since the stay at home order."

To meet their needs and answer their questions, Ritter works with a few local non-profits.

"The Change Initiative is helping with grocery delivery," Ritter said "And Community Action works really closely with our local food pantries so I give out their number to connect people with those food pantries,"

Other resources include the DHHR and Homes for Harrison which help with utilities and housing.

While Untied Way and the 2-1-1 staff aren't working in the office, they're still taking calls to make sure everyone can get connected to help.

