United Way builds interactive tool in parks that promotes childhood education

The Born Learning Trail is a national United Way initiative that focuses on early learning opportunities.

The United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties received a grant from the Bowers Family Charitable Trust to buy and install three Born Learning Trails in Marion and Taylor County. The first one was installed Saturday at Castle Creek Playground in Fetterman Park.

The trail includes a series of signs that explain educational games that have been approved by experts. The ten-step trail boosts children's language and literacy skills all while playing with their parent, guardian, or caregiver.

Another hope of the trail is for families to be active together and to promote healthier lifestyles.

United Way's Community Impact Director, Emily Swain said: "This park is utilized so much and it's such a great asset to the community that we're hopeful this will be a really great addition to the fun and happiness that is already happening at the park."